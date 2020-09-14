Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

ASPN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.18. 527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,853. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $245.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.86. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1,296.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 141.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at $78,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

