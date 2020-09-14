Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Position Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $10,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the second quarter worth about $1,536,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 619,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total value of $267,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $1,506,910. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $101.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. BofA Securities cut Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America cut Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

