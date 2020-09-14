Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARGO. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Argo Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

ARGO opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00. Argo Group has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $70.89.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million.

In other Argo Group news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $1,183,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,861.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Argo Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Group in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Argo Group in the second quarter worth about $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Argo Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group in the first quarter worth about $248,000.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

