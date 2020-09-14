Arca Continental SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Short Interest Update

Arca Continental SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 659,600 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the August 15th total of 1,141,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,298.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on EMBVF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Arca Continental SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Arca Continental SAB de CV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Arca Continental SAB de CV alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EMBVF opened at $4.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. Arca Continental SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and the Republic of Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include cola and other-flavor soft drinks, water, other carbonated and non-carbonated drinks, and dairy drinks, as well as snacks and candies.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Arca Continental SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arca Continental SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.