Appen Ltd (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Up 157.1% in August

Appen Ltd (OTCMKTS:APPEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Shares of APPEF opened at $25.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33. Appen has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $25.55.
About Appen
