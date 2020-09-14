Appen Ltd (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Up 157.1% in August

Appen Ltd (OTCMKTS:APPEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Shares of APPEF opened at $25.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33. Appen has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $25.55.

About Appen

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Content Relevance and Language Resources.

