Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Short Interest Up 95.0% in August

Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 95.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

AOZOY stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35. Aozora Bank has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

Get Aozora Bank alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aozora Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aozora Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aozora Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.