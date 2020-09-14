Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, August 14th. MKM Partners raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.73.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $727.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 4.78. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $484.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 336.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

