ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) VP Sells $776,415.65 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ANSS opened at $314.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $354.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.49.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 101.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 706,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,572,000 after purchasing an additional 355,345 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 186.2% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 468,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,948,000 after purchasing an additional 304,916 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1,110.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,838,000 after buying an additional 173,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 832,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,620,000 after buying an additional 165,437 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ANSYS by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,931,000 after buying an additional 118,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

