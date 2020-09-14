AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Receives $35.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.43.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AU shares. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.29 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.
Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.33. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $38.50.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
