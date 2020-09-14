AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Receives $35.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AU shares. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.29 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.33. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $38.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth about $20,386,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1,809.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,194,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,194,000 after buying an additional 3,026,796 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.