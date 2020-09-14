Analyzing PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Matador Resources (NASDAQ:MTDR)

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get PDC Energy alerts:

88.1% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of PDC Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Matador Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

PDC Energy has a beta of 3.1, suggesting that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matador Resources has a beta of 4.8, suggesting that its stock price is 380% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for PDC Energy and Matador Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 1 15 0 2.94 Matador Resources 0 8 9 0 2.53

PDC Energy currently has a consensus price target of $24.23, indicating a potential upside of 96.84%. Matador Resources has a consensus price target of $12.92, indicating a potential upside of 61.32%. Given PDC Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than Matador Resources.

Profitability

This table compares PDC Energy and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy -47.97% -2.57% -1.28% Matador Resources -15.93% 5.30% 2.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PDC Energy and Matador Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $1.16 billion 1.06 -$56.67 million $0.83 14.83 Matador Resources $983.67 million 0.95 $87.78 million $1.20 6.68

Matador Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDC Energy. Matador Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDC Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Matador Resources beats PDC Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and salt water gathering services, as well as salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 215.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 123.4 million stock tank barrels of oil and 551.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.