Analyzing KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) & TMSR (OTCMKTS:TMSR)

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) and TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KONE OYJ/ADR and TMSR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KONE OYJ/ADR $11.18 billion 3.98 $1.04 billion $1.01 42.48 TMSR $19.58 million 1.62 -$16.83 million N/A N/A

KONE OYJ/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than TMSR.

Profitability

This table compares KONE OYJ/ADR and TMSR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KONE OYJ/ADR 9.25% 32.52% 10.96% TMSR -2.65% -2.31% -1.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for KONE OYJ/ADR and TMSR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KONE OYJ/ADR 3 5 2 0 1.90 TMSR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of KONE OYJ/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of TMSR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KONE OYJ/ADR beats TMSR on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KONE OYJ/ADR

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services. It serves architects, consultants, builders, developers, housing corporations, building owners, and facility managers worldwide. KONE Oyj was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About TMSR

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.

