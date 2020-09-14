Analyzing Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) & Showa Shell Sekiyu KK (OTCMKTS:SWSKF)

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) and Showa Shell Sekiyu KK (OTCMKTS:SWSKF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gazprom PAO (EDR) and Showa Shell Sekiyu KK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazprom PAO (EDR) $115.49 billion 0.48 $18.14 billion N/A N/A Showa Shell Sekiyu KK N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gazprom PAO (EDR) has higher revenue and earnings than Showa Shell Sekiyu KK.

Profitability

This table compares Gazprom PAO (EDR) and Showa Shell Sekiyu KK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazprom PAO (EDR) 6.13% 2.69% 1.82% Showa Shell Sekiyu KK N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Gazprom PAO (EDR) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Gazprom PAO (EDR) has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Showa Shell Sekiyu KK has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gazprom PAO (EDR) and Showa Shell Sekiyu KK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazprom PAO (EDR) 0 2 2 0 2.50 Showa Shell Sekiyu KK 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gazprom PAO (EDR) currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.86%. Given Gazprom PAO (EDR)’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gazprom PAO (EDR) is more favorable than Showa Shell Sekiyu KK.

Summary

Gazprom PAO (EDR) beats Showa Shell Sekiyu KK on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gazprom PAO (EDR)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments. It also produces coalbed methane; and owns Unified Gas Supply System, a gas transmission system totaling approximately 171.4 thousand kilometers that comprises 253 compressor stations with a total capacity of 46.7 thousand megawatts in Russia. In addition, the company operates underground gas storage facilities; operates oil refining and petrochemical complexes; generates and sells electric and heat energy; and produces and markets liquefied natural gas. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Showa Shell Sekiyu KK

Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K., an energy company, refines and sells oil products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oil Business and Energy Solution Business. The Oil Business segment engages in the sale of gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and automotive lubricants for service stations; fuel for jets and vessels; and diesel, kerosene, fuel oil, LNG, industrial lubricants, etc. for industry applications, as well as propane gas for home use, auto gas for automobile use, and butane gas for industrial use. This segment is also involved in the production and sale of lubricants and greases; bitumen for road paving and as compounds for construction material products; and mixed xylene, benzene, and propylene, as well as refining and export of oil products primarily diesel. The Energy Solution Business segment manufactures and sells CIS solar panels and systems; produces and supplies electric power; and engages in wholesale and retail sale of electric power, as well as provides development, building, operating, and maintenance services for solar power plants. The company is also involved in the shipping operations; design and construction of oil-related industrial facilities and service stations; sale of automobile parts, and residential and office automation equipment; lease of equipment; operation of depots; city gas business; and insurance agency and shipping brokerage activities. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 3,060 service stations in Japan. The company was formerly known as Rising Sun Petroleum Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. in 1948. Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

