Analyzing Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and 36Kr (NYSE:KRKR)

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -15.97% -9.41% -6.12% 36Kr -128.63% -1,122.24% -95.83%

This table compares Fiverr International and 36Kr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $107.07 million 36.03 -$33.54 million ($1.18) -105.47 36Kr $94.17 million 1.11 -$3.70 million N/A N/A

36Kr has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fiverr International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.3% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fiverr International and 36Kr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 0 4 5 0 2.56 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fiverr International currently has a consensus price target of $61.67, suggesting a potential downside of 50.45%. 36Kr has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.05%. Given 36Kr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 36Kr is more favorable than Fiverr International.

Summary

Fiverr International beats 36Kr on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

