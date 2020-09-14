Analyzing Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) & Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Fauquier Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Horizon Bancorp pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fauquier Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Fauquier Bankshares and Horizon Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fauquier Bankshares 19.16% 9.65% 0.88% Horizon Bancorp 25.36% 10.12% 1.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fauquier Bankshares and Horizon Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fauquier Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Horizon Bancorp has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.44%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than Fauquier Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.2% of Fauquier Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Fauquier Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fauquier Bankshares and Horizon Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fauquier Bankshares $35.14 million 1.63 $6.82 million N/A N/A Horizon Bancorp $251.39 million 1.84 $66.54 million $1.64 6.43

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Fauquier Bankshares.

Volatility & Risk

Fauquier Bankshares has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats Fauquier Bankshares on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fauquier Bankshares Company Profile

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit. The company also offers safe deposit, ATM, stop payment, wire transfer, and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as debit and credit cards; and personalized services, such as investment management, financial planning, trust, estate settlement, retirement, insurance, and brokerage services. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. provides its products and services through 11 banking offices in Fauquier and Prince William counties, Virginia. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Warrenton, Virginia.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products. It operates through a network of 63 full service offices and 3 loan and deposit production offices in Northern and Central regions of Indiana, as well as Southern, Central, and Great Lakes bay regions of Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

