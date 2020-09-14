Analyzing Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and SeaWorld Entertainment (NASDAQ:SEAS)

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Draftkings and SeaWorld Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Draftkings 0 5 11 0 2.69 SeaWorld Entertainment 1 3 6 0 2.50

Draftkings currently has a consensus price target of $45.31, suggesting a potential upside of 9.29%. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus price target of $19.60, suggesting a potential downside of 5.41%. Given Draftkings’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Draftkings is more favorable than SeaWorld Entertainment.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Draftkings and SeaWorld Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Draftkings N/A N/A $2.31 million N/A N/A SeaWorld Entertainment $1.40 billion 1.16 $89.48 million $1.58 13.11

SeaWorld Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Draftkings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.5% of Draftkings shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Draftkings and SeaWorld Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Draftkings N/A N/A N/A SeaWorld Entertainment -12.05% -54.88% -3.36%

Risk & Volatility

Draftkings has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaWorld Entertainment has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Draftkings beats SeaWorld Entertainment on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Draftkings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. It also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a seasonal park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. It operates a portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

