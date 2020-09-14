Analyzing 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) and Fidelity D&D Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDBC)

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) and Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH and Fidelity D&D Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidelity D&D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.3% of 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH and Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH 11.95% 6.98% 0.59% Fidelity D&D Bancorp 16.45% 7.73% 0.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH and Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH $26.98 million 1.05 $3.22 million N/A N/A Fidelity D&D Bancorp $49.46 million 4.64 $11.58 million N/A N/A

Fidelity D&D Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH.

Summary

Fidelity D&D Bancorp beats 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH Company Profile

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts fund accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, car loans, personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, and other loans; and SBA loans for various general business purposes, including working capital, machinery and equipment, furniture and fixtures, land and building, leasehold improvements, and debt refinancing. In addition, the company offers a range of merchant services comprising card services, night depository, bulk cash processing, coin and currency ordering, and other services; VISA CheckCards; wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, and other additional services; and online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, government banking, and ATM services. It operates two branch offices located in Collingswood and Westville, New Jersey. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Collingswood, New Jersey.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 11 full-service banking offices. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.