Analysts Set Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) PT at $52.91

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZYME. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zymeworks from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Zymeworks from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

ZYME opened at $38.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.99. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 20.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

