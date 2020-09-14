Analysts Set Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target at $24.72

Shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.05.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

VIRT stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Virtu Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Virtu Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 187,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

