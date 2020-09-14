Analysts Set Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Target Price at $53.50

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

In other Vapotherm news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc purchased 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $126,553.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $230,105.05. In the last three months, insiders bought 105,012 shares of company stock worth $3,080,553 and sold 45,593 shares worth $2,083,095. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Vapotherm by 39.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vapotherm by 32.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vapotherm in the second quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Vapotherm in the second quarter valued at about $1,288,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAPO opened at $26.54 on Friday. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $678.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vapotherm will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

