Analysts Set Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Price Target at $13.17

Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 163,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,938,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,398,000 after acquiring an additional 496,054 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 68.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 36,409 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 42.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 89,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.