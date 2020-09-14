Analysts Set Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) PT at $7.25

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORGO shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Organogenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. Organogenesis has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $8.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 101.41% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

