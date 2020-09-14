Analysts Set New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) PT at $6.75

Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Colliers Securities started coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNR opened at $3.99 on Friday. New Senior Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $331.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.71.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

