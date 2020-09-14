Analysts Set Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) PT at $112.48

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 64.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3,613.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Marriott International by 43.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $99.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

