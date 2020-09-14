Analysts Set H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM.B) Target Price at SEK 145.75

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM.B) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is SEK 145.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HM.B. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 185 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 190 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a SEK 121 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 115 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 133 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz alerts:

H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 52-week low of SEK 129.22 and a 52-week high of SEK 245.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is SEK 144.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is SEK 159.12.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.