Analysts Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Target Price at $127.00

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on EEFT shares. Citigroup downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.10. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $167.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.81 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $995,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $1,693,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

