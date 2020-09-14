Analysts Set D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Target Price at $67.56

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised D. R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on D. R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $71.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.19. D. R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that D. R. Horton will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,200 shares of company stock worth $4,333,882. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,232,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 38.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,163 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,328 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 126.6% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,722,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,915,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

