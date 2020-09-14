Analysts Set Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Price Target at $57.64

Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.64.

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

BERY opened at $52.09 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $758,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,916 shares of company stock worth $5,214,487 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $94,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 74.2% during the second quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

