Analysts Set Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Price Target at $57.64

Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.64.
BERY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.
BERY opened at $52.09 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34.
In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $758,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,916 shares of company stock worth $5,214,487 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $94,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 74.2% during the second quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.
