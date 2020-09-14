Analysts Set Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target at $60.58

Shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Anaplan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Anaplan from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Anaplan from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $13,342,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,799,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $1,351,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 458,732 shares of company stock valued at $24,700,468. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Anaplan by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,819,000 after purchasing an additional 421,430 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 29.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,001,000 after buying an additional 59,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter worth approximately $11,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

PLAN stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $63.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 2.06.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

