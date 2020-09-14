Analysts Expect Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Soliton’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soliton will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Soliton.

Get Soliton alerts:

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

SOLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Soliton in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Soliton from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Soliton in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLY traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,398. Soliton has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.93 million and a PE ratio of -7.17.

In related news, major shareholder Remeditex Ventures Llc acquired 120,481 shares of Soliton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Soliton by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soliton during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,334,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soliton during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,025,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Soliton in the 2nd quarter worth $800,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Soliton by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soliton (SOLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.