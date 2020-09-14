Analysts Expect Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. Lithium Americas posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $637.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

