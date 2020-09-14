Analysts Expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to announce sales of $4.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.11 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $4.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $16.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.09 billion to $16.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $19.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.35.

Shares of KSS traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $22.55. 89,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,655,471. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.66. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $59.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,040,000 after acquiring an additional 142,927 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kohl’s by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 490.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

