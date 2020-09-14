Analysts Anticipate Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iterum Therapeutics.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ NRBO opened at $5.80 on Friday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Iterum Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides novel therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain and central nervous system diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

