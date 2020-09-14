AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AXR opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.80. AMREP has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a negative net margin of 28.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AMREP stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of AMREP at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The company's Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties.

