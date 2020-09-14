Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,221 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 68.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on APH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.90.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $6,035,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $2,141,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,200 shares of company stock worth $21,254,901. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $104.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $113.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.