AMINCOR INC/SH CL A (OTCMKTS:AMNC) Short Interest Update

AMINCOR INC/SH CL A (OTCMKTS:AMNC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMNC opened at $0.06 on Monday. AMINCOR INC/SH CL A has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.

Get AMINCOR INC/SH CL A alerts:

About AMINCOR INC/SH CL A

Amincor, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bakery food products. It provides various sliced bread, yeast and cake doughnuts, frozen donuts, cookies, and snack products to supermarket in-store bakery departments, and food service channels. It also offers water remediation services, such as water testing and evaluation, system engineering and design, system training servicing, and maintenance service in the northeast United States, as well as is involved in treating and discharging petroleum impacted water into the sanitary sewer system.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for AMINCOR INC/SH CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMINCOR INC/SH CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.