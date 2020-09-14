AMINCOR INC/SH CL A (OTCMKTS:AMNC) Short Interest Update

AMINCOR INC/SH CL A (OTCMKTS:AMNC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMNC opened at $0.06 on Monday. AMINCOR INC/SH CL A has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.
About AMINCOR INC/SH CL A
