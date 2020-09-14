Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) Senior Officer Sells C$273,850.00 in Stock

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,000 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total value of C$273,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$389,798.09.

Michael Commons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 3rd, Michael Commons sold 100 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.00, for a total transaction of C$5,500.00.

Shares of TSE AIF opened at C$54.43 on Monday. Altus Group Ltd has a 52 week low of C$33.18 and a 52 week high of C$55.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 167.99.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$155.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Altus Group Ltd will post 1.8999999 earnings per share for the current year.

AIF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

