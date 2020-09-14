Alpha Token (A) Tops One Day Volume of $9,818.00

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Token has traded 52.7% higher against the dollar. Alpha Token has a total market cap of $101,787.96 and approximately $9,818.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Token token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and CoinLim.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00305491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00050404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00115754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.01545478 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000294 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00198043 BTC.

Alpha Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,231,759 tokens. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Token’s official message board is t.me/alpha_token

Alpha Token Token Trading

Alpha Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinLim, EtherFlyer and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

