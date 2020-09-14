Alliance Global Partners Boosts Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target to $16.00

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 186.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $5.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $314.73 million, a P/E ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 2.29. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Village Farms International by 47.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

