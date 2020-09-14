All Sports Hits Market Cap of $5.86 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $7.50, $20.33 and $24.68. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a market cap of $5.86 million and $170,733.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00045395 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $517.23 or 0.04825312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005150 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00062259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038422 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $51.55, $7.50, $33.94, $10.39, $32.15, $50.98, $13.77, $20.33, $5.60, $18.94 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

