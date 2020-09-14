Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ANCUF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of ANCUF opened at $33.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.62. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $36.40.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.