Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) Short Interest Down 42.6% in August

Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 721,300 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the August 15th total of 1,256,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.3 days.

Shares of ALIAF stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. Alacer Gold has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alacer Gold in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alacer Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

