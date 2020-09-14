Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Down to $1.35

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.31. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 8,123 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEHR shares. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 638,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,916.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Fucci sold 18,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $34,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,066 shares of company stock worth $117,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 14.8% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 375,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 48,351 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 41.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 400,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 116,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 47.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 54,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

