AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DWMC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 673. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90.

