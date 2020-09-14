ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) One Day Volume Tops $11,288.00

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $732,316.75 and $11,288.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00025866 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 105,152,516 coins and its circulating supply is 85,010,506 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

