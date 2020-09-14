Acute Angle Cloud Price Reaches $0.0182 on Major Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, HADAX, OKEx and BiteBTC. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $4.56 million and $824,393.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,618.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.39 or 0.03525736 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.24 or 0.02149410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00459934 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00850006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00598545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00048506 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, LBank, OKEx, BiteBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

