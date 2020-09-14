Academies Australasia Group Ltd (ASX:AKG) Insider Acquires A$102,542.40 in Stock

Academies Australasia Group Ltd (ASX:AKG) insider John Schlederer bought 354,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$102,542.40 ($73,244.57).

John Schlederer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, John Schlederer acquired 35,301 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,942.73 ($5,673.38).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 5.25%. Academies Australasia Group’s payout ratio is presently 103.45%.

Academies Australasia Group Company Profile

Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company primarily offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor and master degree courses. It operates 18 licensed colleges offering approximately 250 qualifications.

