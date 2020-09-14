Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Short Interest Update

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 314.8% from the August 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.8 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALSWF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of ALSWF opened at $10.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $441.41 million, a PE ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $12.76.

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

