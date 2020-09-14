Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Shares Gap Down to $2.04

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $1.92. Abeona Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.70.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $162.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 104.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 51.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.