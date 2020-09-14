A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the August 15th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $8.08.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMKBY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

