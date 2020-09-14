995 Shares in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 995 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $434,521,000 after buying an additional 343,350 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $193,798,000 after buying an additional 283,710 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,131,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $185,514,000 after purchasing an additional 59,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $161,273,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 888,265 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.32.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $323,981.58. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 105,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,713,587.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total transaction of $2,753,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 960,501 shares in the company, valued at $220,406,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,328 shares of company stock valued at $16,477,832 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $245.89. 3,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,851. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $275.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

